FIELDSEND, Helen Margaret. Sadly passed away peacefully in her 80th year, after a short illness at home in Kerikeri on August 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived and dearly loved by her husband of 60 years Bob, treasured by her adoring children Wayne and Joanne, son-in-law Dave, Grandchildren Renee, Stephanie, Amber, Kelly, Diego, Dean and Daniel, and Great- grandaughter Lucinda. Will be eternally missed. A private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019