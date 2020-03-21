|
BULL, Helen Margaret. Born October 22, 1941. Passed away on March 16, 2020. The extremely proud mother and nana of Richard and Sebastian passed away peacefully on Monday evening. We will miss you forever our adventurous hero, all our love 'your boys'. A small private, colourful service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 24 March 2020 at 1 pm. Please contact the family if you wish to attend and respect all current gatherings advice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020