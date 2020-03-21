Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel - Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen BULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Margaret BULL


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Helen Margaret BULL Notice
BULL, Helen Margaret. Born October 22, 1941. Passed away on March 16, 2020. The extremely proud mother and nana of Richard and Sebastian passed away peacefully on Monday evening. We will miss you forever our adventurous hero, all our love 'your boys'. A small private, colourful service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 24 March 2020 at 1 pm. Please contact the family if you wish to attend and respect all current gatherings advice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -