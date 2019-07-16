|
|
|
ANDERSON, Helen Mackenzie. Helen passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 11th July 2019, aged 88, with family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Ian Anderson. Much loved mother and mother in law of Alister and Philippa, David and Alison, Gaylene and Rose. Grandmother of Matthew, Monica, Hannah, Michael and Andrew, and great grandmother of Brittany, Hugo, Theo, Rowan, Oscar and Beau. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at North Shore Hospital who cared for Helen from the 3rd of May, especially the staff on Ward 14, whose kindness, generosity of spirit and professionalism was a great comfort to Helen and all the family. A private family service was held to farewell Helen on 15th July in Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019