Jones & Company Funeral Services
Main Road North
Te Puke, Bay of Plenty
07-5739255
Service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Trinity Wharf Hotel
Tauranga
Helen (Gosling) LIVESEY

Helen (Gosling) LIVESEY Notice
LIVESEY, Helen (nee Gosling). Helen left us on Tuesday 14th July 2020. She will be greatly missed by her brother Ray, and sister Anne. Loved wife of the late Rob Livesey. Daughter of the late Dick and Nola Gosling and sister-in-law of Anne. Helen has been privately cremated. A farewell service will be held on Saturday 25th July at 11am at Trinity Wharf Hotel, Tauranga. Any communications c/o Jones & Company Funeral Directors, PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
