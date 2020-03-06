Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Zenders
439 Ruakura Road
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen COURTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Kathleen COURTNEY


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Helen Kathleen COURTNEY Notice
COURTNEY, Helen Kathleen. 5 June 1952 - 4 March 2020. Peacefully passed away at Hospice Waikato after a short illness. Loving partner of Ineke Castina, daughter of Kevin (deceased) and Dorothy. Older sister of the late Billy (James), Tony, Courtney, Matthew and Danielle and Steve. Loving Aunty of Tony Junior, Michael, Zane, Simone and Holly. Special friend/mother to Sacha and Jason and Esme. Special Kuia to Juniper, Dylan, Devlin, Grace, Zaydin and Joshua. Best mate to Zola. Loved by many, missed by all. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at Zenders, 439 Ruakura Road, Hamilton on Saturday, 7 March at 2.00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online to www. hospicewaikato.org.nz/ donate-online.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -