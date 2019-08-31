|
MANIKIAM, Helen Janet. Passed away after a short illness on 27 August 2019 at Cedar Manor Tauranga, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of John and loving mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Alice (UK), Robert and Lauren (UK). Much loved daughter of Ted and Helen Reid and sister of Douglas and John (UK). A very loving Aaji to Jacob (7) and Thea (3). A service will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa, on Tuesday 3 September at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Society, P.O Box 15553 Tauranga, would be appreciated. Communication to the Manikiam Family, c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019