Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
More Obituaries for Helen MANIKIAM
Helen Janet MANIKIAM

Helen Janet MANIKIAM Notice
MANIKIAM, Helen Janet. Passed away after a short illness on 27 August 2019 at Cedar Manor Tauranga, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of John and loving mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Alice (UK), Robert and Lauren (UK). Much loved daughter of Ted and Helen Reid and sister of Douglas and John (UK). A very loving Aaji to Jacob (7) and Thea (3). A service will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa, on Tuesday 3 September at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Society, P.O Box 15553 Tauranga, would be appreciated. Communication to the Manikiam Family, c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
