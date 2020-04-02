|
MACCORMICK, Helen Isabelle (nee Edgar). Born January 02, 1945. Died on March 31, 2020 in her 76th year. Loved and loving wife of Neil, devoted mother to Andrew and Phillipa, and Mother in Law of Kate. Proud Grandmother to Nathan, Simon, Sam, Grace, and Harry. A life well lived, she will be dearly missed. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Auckland Medical Research Foundation would be appreciated. www.medicalresearch.org.nz/rememberance
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020