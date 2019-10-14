|
METCALFE, Helen Grace (nee Wellington). Passed away peacefully on 11th October 2019 at Radius Rimu Park Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Ralph. Much loved Mum of Susan, Paul, David (deceased), Tony, Karen, Annette, and Terry. Treasured grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 9. "You are our sunshine on a cloudy day," Requiem Mass for Helen will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, entrance Park Ave, Kensington, Whangarei at 12 noon on Tuesday 15th October 2019 followed by private cremation. Helen will be resting at Paratene Te Manu Marae, Ngunguru on Monday. Grateful thanks to the amazing whanau at Radius Rimu Park for their loving care. All communications to the Metcalfe Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019