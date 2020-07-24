Home

Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hillsdene Chapel
13th Avenue
Tauranga
GIDDENS, Helen (Dawn). Passed away peacefully at home July 22nd, 2020. Much loved wife and best friend of Jack for 67 years. Loved by her children and their partners Christopher and Sally, Shelley and Don, Bronwyn and David. Dearest Grandma of Frith, Eleanor, Yasmin, Hamish, Lachlan, Campbell and Great Grandma of Ari. A service for Dawn will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel,13th Avenue, Tauranga Saturday July 25th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to either Waipuna Hospice or Tauranga Alzheimer's Support may be left in the Chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2020
