FLOWER, Helen Fraser. On 24 February 2020 passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier, aged 95 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mary (deceased), Alison and David, Jane and Michael,Catherine and Jim and Anne. Much loved Grandma by her 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service for Helen will be held at the Selwyn Village Chapel, Target Street, Point Chevalier on Friday, 28 February at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation, 66 Grafton Road, Auckland 1010 would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Ivan Ward, Selwyn Village for their care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020