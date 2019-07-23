|
|
|
PEARCE, Helen Francis Axon (nee Cumming). Passed away on 21 July 2019, as she lived; quietly, peacefully and with dignity,aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Bernie. Cherished mother and mother in law to Gary and Carey, and Angela. Adored Nana to Johnny, Simon, Tom, Francis, Sophie, William, Tess and Penny. Beloved "Old" Nana to Indy, Noah, Zion, TeArani, Rowan, Addy and their families. A service for Helen will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Wednesday 24 July 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019