DAYAL, Helen Frances (Nee) (nee Ogilvie). Passed away peacefully at Ambridge Rose Villa, Pakuranga on 11th May 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Ram, dearly loved Mum of Angelea, Rohan, Antony and Rebecca, loved and respected mother-in-law of Andrew and Asha. Special Nee of Thomas, Mitchell, Caitlin, Dekan, Michael, Sarita and Grand Nee of Mia, Alexa and Arlo. In memory of Helen, donations to Speld NZ, PO Box 24-617, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. "The Lord watch between me and thee when we are absent one from another" Mizpah A service for Helen will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Thursday 16th May at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
