CRADDOCK, Helen Forsyth. Passed away peacefully on July 24 , 2019, aged 79. Dearly loved mum of Mandy, David and Jo, and grandma to Nick, Max, Jasmine, Jordan, Oscar, Sammie, Jaimie, Jack and Charley. Loved sister of the late Betty Black. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, St Johns on Wednesday, July 31 at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Kumeu Village Resthome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 26 to July 27, 2019