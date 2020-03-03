|
|
|
WILLIAMS, Helen Elizabeth (nee Alward). Passed away peacefully at Acacia Park after a short illness. Loved wife of David. Sister of Jacqui Blinkhorne. Mother of Sarah and Debbi. Nana to Liam, Jade and Isobella. Mother-in-law to John. A service for Helen is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga at 2.00pm on Saturday 7 March 2020. A special thanks to the staff at Acacia Park for their professionalism at a very difficult time. Communications to the Williams family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020