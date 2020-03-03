Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
View Map
Helen Elizabeth (Alward) WILLIAMS

Helen Elizabeth (Alward) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Helen Elizabeth (nee Alward). Passed away peacefully at Acacia Park after a short illness. Loved wife of David. Sister of Jacqui Blinkhorne. Mother of Sarah and Debbi. Nana to Liam, Jade and Isobella. Mother-in-law to John. A service for Helen is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga at 2.00pm on Saturday 7 March 2020. A special thanks to the staff at Acacia Park for their professionalism at a very difficult time. Communications to the Williams family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
