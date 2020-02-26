|
KIRKMAN, Helen Celia. Passed away peacefully at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus on Monday 24th February 2020 with Ken by her side; Aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Treasured Mum of Nick and Matt. Beloved daughter of Iris and (the late) Arthur Kirkman and loved sister of Alison. "A gentle soul now at rest". A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Service, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Friday 28th February 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020