STEVENS, Helen Catherine. Passed away on 14 February 2020, aged 73. Loved daughter of William and Sally Oliver. Treasured and irreplaceable Mum to Bill, Norman, Matthew, Andrew, Naomi, Simon and Wayne and their partners. Proud grandmother to her five granddaughters and eight grandsons. Best friend for 58 years to Judy. Sweetheart and adored wife of Rick. Helen was an amazing, generous and vivacious lady, loved and respected by her many friends and extended family. A celebration of Helen's eventful and wonderful life will be held at Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 20 February at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either the Starship Foundation or SPCA would be welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020