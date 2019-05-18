Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Catherine (Reid) SINCLAIR

Notice Condolences

Helen Catherine (Reid) SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR, Helen Catherine (nee Reid). Passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a life full of song on 16 May 2019, aged 84. Much loved Mum of Jan, Paula, Peter, Belinda and Tina. Beloved Grandmother, Mother-in-Law and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at St Margaret's Rest Home. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at 11am on Tuesday, 21st May. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to Dementia Auckland. For details all communications please to: State of Grace 0800 764 722.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.