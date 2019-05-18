|
|
|
SINCLAIR, Helen Catherine (nee Reid). Passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a life full of song on 16 May 2019, aged 84. Much loved Mum of Jan, Paula, Peter, Belinda and Tina. Beloved Grandmother, Mother-in-Law and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at St Margaret's Rest Home. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at 11am on Tuesday, 21st May. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to Dementia Auckland. For details all communications please to: State of Grace 0800 764 722.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More