BOTHERWAY, Helen Adrienne (Jo) (nee Cooper). On 4th April 2020 in Melbourne, peacefully after a valiant fight. Dearly loved elder daughter of the late Chas and Marj Cooper (late of New Plymouth and Auckland). Beloved wife of David and treasured Mum of Cameron and Matthew. Much loved big sister of Jan (Jackie), Geoff and David and loved sister-in-law and friend of Warren, Jessica and Beverley. Loved Aunty Jo of Teresa, Darnie, Sharon, Lisa, Mark and Nicole and their families. Memories are forever Now quilting with the angels.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020