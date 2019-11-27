|
SMITH - HUNT Helen Adrianne. Passed on 25 November 2019, at North Shore Hospice surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Martin, step- mum to Joshua and Gaylene, Marissa and Keith, Matthew and Tanya, Jeremy and Laura. Loved Nana to Ella, Aimee, Connor, Reilly, Sophie, Hamish, Flynn, Lily and Cooper. Sister of Gavin, and the daughter of Leo and Shannon Roache (both deceased). A beautiful soul. You will never be forgotten. Funeral Prayers will be recited at St Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote, Auckland on Friday 29 November at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019