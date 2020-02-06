Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi SETCHFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi SETCHFIELD

Add a Memory
Heidi SETCHFIELD Notice
SETCHFIELD, Heidi. Passed awawy peacefully on 1st February 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy, mum and mum-in-law of Tammy and Blackie, Greg and Sheila, Hayden and Julie, Glenn and Calie and the late Darren. Adored Nana of Sebastian, Stephanie, Corey, Boston, Chloe, Samuel, Jayden, Jessalyn, Kourtney, Cody and Troy. In lieu of a funeral service, an informal get-together will be held on Sunday 9th February at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club at 1 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heidi's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -