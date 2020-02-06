|
|
|
SETCHFIELD, Heidi. Passed awawy peacefully on 1st February 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy, mum and mum-in-law of Tammy and Blackie, Greg and Sheila, Hayden and Julie, Glenn and Calie and the late Darren. Adored Nana of Sebastian, Stephanie, Corey, Boston, Chloe, Samuel, Jayden, Jessalyn, Kourtney, Cody and Troy. In lieu of a funeral service, an informal get-together will be held on Sunday 9th February at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club at 1 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 6, 2020