Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
HECKING COLENBRANDER Johanna Maria (Anne) VAN Notice
VAN HECKING COLENBRANDER, Johanna Maria (Anne). On 2nd January 2020, after a long and bravely fought journey, in her 96th year. Much loved wife of Theo (deceased) and loving mother of Maria, Ludy and Wanda, Marika, Peter and Karen and Grace. Anne was a greatly loved grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at The Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes, Auckland, at 2.00pm on Thursday 9th January followed by a private cremation. Our special thanks to the staff at the Remuera Care Village, Meadowbank.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
