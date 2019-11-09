|
TWINING, Heather Winifrede. Passed away peacefully at Grace Joel Retirement Home, St Heliers, aged 70 years. Much loved daughter of the late Audrey and Ian; sister of Murray and Robyn, and Gail and Russell; aunty of Glen, Paula, Shawn, Lauren, William and Andrew; and great aunt of six. A life lived to the full! She will be greatly missed. A service for Heather will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Tuesday the 12th of November, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019