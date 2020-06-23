|
WATSON, Heather. Passed away suddenly in her home on 19th June 2020, aged 85 years. Heather was a cherished sister to Kay, a wife to Frank, Patrick, a mother to Michael, Karen and Jenny. And mother in law to Gary, Neal, Robbie, Donna and Mary. An adored grandma to Stephanie, Katie, Davyd, Kendra, Mikaela, Kassy, Carter and great grandma to Nathan. A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Friday 26 June 2020at 1pm. A private cremation will be take on Saturday 27 June. In lieu of flowers please feel free to send any donations to a hospice of your choice . "…the most important thing is, even if we're apart…. I'll always be with you," - A.A. Milne
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020