Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Whangarei central Baptist Church
202 Bank Street
Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather CROOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Violet (n?e Baird) CROOK


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Heather Violet (n?e Baird) CROOK Notice
CROOK, Heather Violet (nee Baird). 6 June 1933 - 12 June 2020. Wife of the late Cyril Patrick Crook. Dearly loved sister of Daphne and the late Bill, Mum of Carol, Elaine, Irene, Mark, Pauline and Annette. Respected Mother-in- Law of Jim, Bruce, Ling, Charlie and Peter. Adored grandmother of 24 grandchildren and great grandmother of 29. After a long but brave struggle, she is now at peace. A service to honour Heathers life will be held at the Whangarei central Baptist Church, 202 Bank Street, Whangarei at 1pm, Tuesday 16 June 2020, followed by a graveside service at Maunu Cemetery. Forever in our hearts.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -