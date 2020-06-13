|
CROOK, Heather Violet (nee Baird). 6 June 1933 - 12 June 2020. Wife of the late Cyril Patrick Crook. Dearly loved sister of Daphne and the late Bill, Mum of Carol, Elaine, Irene, Mark, Pauline and Annette. Respected Mother-in- Law of Jim, Bruce, Ling, Charlie and Peter. Adored grandmother of 24 grandchildren and great grandmother of 29. After a long but brave struggle, she is now at peace. A service to honour Heathers life will be held at the Whangarei central Baptist Church, 202 Bank Street, Whangarei at 1pm, Tuesday 16 June 2020, followed by a graveside service at Maunu Cemetery. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020