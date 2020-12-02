Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather ELSOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Vicki (Sawyer) ELSOM

Add a Memory
Heather Vicki (Sawyer) ELSOM Notice
ELSOM, Heather Vicki (nee Sawyer). On Sunday 29 November 2020, unexpectedly at home in her 72nd year. Dearly loved wife of Mike. Treasured and respected mother of Paul, Rachel, Joanna, Michael and cherished mother in law of Joanne and John, and new chum of Boyd. Adored and much-loved nana of Jade, Aimee, Hannah, Toby, Katie, Luke and Granddog Indy. You brought so much love, laughter, and joy into our lives, forever in our hearts. We invite those who knew and loved her to join us for a service to celebrate her life at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Saturday 05 December at 10am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -