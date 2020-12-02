|
ELSOM, Heather Vicki (nee Sawyer). On Sunday 29 November 2020, unexpectedly at home in her 72nd year. Dearly loved wife of Mike. Treasured and respected mother of Paul, Rachel, Joanna, Michael and cherished mother in law of Joanne and John, and new chum of Boyd. Adored and much-loved nana of Jade, Aimee, Hannah, Toby, Katie, Luke and Granddog Indy. You brought so much love, laughter, and joy into our lives, forever in our hearts. We invite those who knew and loved her to join us for a service to celebrate her life at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Saturday 05 December at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020