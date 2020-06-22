|
RAY, Heather Valwynne (nee Rolton). Of Auckland (formerly Te Aroha). Passed away on Thursday, 18th June 2020. Loved wife of the late John. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Scott, Jane, Mike, Sue and Keith. A very special Grandmother to Morgan, James, Ben and Daniel. Dearly loved sister of Ronald, the late Maureen and Gaylene. Special thanks to the staff at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village for their care of Heather. A service to celebrate the life of Heather will be held in St Marks Anglican Church, Kenrick Street, Te Aroha, at 12noon, Friday, the 26th of June. Followed by a burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. All communications c/- Ray family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2020