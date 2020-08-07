|
WINDHAGER, Heather Valerie (nee Frier) Passed peacefully at home in Te Kouma, Coromandel, on 4th August, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Eddy. Loving mother of Mark and Helen, and Nana of Natasha, James, Blake and Luke. A Celebration of Heather's life will be held at the Coromandel Bowling Club, Woollams Ave, on Saturday 8th August at 11.30am. All are welcome. Correspondence to: Mark Shand, 51 Puriri Road, Coromandel 3581 or phone 07 8667383.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020