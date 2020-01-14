Home

Heather Rose (Julian) HOSKEN


1937 - 2020
Heather Rose (Julian) HOSKEN Notice
HOSKEN, Heather Rose (nee Julian). Born June 27, 1937. Passed away suddenly on January 11, 2020, aged 82. Reunited with her much loved husband of 49 years, Vic. Very special mother of Bruce, Roseanne and stepmother of Robyn, Elaine and Bryce. Sister of Rex, Diane, Anne and Philip (all deceased). A talented artist, gardener and cherished friend of many. Remembered for her gentle humour, generosity and love by four generations of her extended family. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 2pm in Fountains Memorial Chapel, cnr Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
