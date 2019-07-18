|
|
|
McLAREN, Heather. On Monday 15th July 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James McLaren (Jim). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jean and the late Peter Briscoe, the late Patricia, and Ray Cousins, and Jim and Lesley. Loved Nan of Kim, Tamar; Natalie and Elysia, and Great Gran of Mikayla, Joel, and Layla. 'Called Home To Be Forever With The Lord' A Memorial Service will be held at at Orewa Community Church, 235 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Orewa (entry between 6 & 8 Amorino Drive), on Saturday, the 20th of July at 11:30 AM.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019