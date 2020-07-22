Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
3:00 p.m.
St Kilda Caf
19 Kaneira Terrace
St Kilda, Cambridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather COWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Marion (Honey) COWLEY

Add a Memory
Heather Marion (Honey) COWLEY Notice
COWLEY, Heather Marion (Honey). On 20 July 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bryce. Lived all her 90 years to the fullest. Died peacefully surrounded by family. Honey is loved, cherished and will be in our hearts forever. David and Christine, Aidan and Sharon, Jan and Steve and her 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A private family cremation will be held on Wednesday. A Celebration for family and friends will be held at the St Kilda Caf?, 19 Kaneira Terrace, St Kilda, Cambridge on Friday 24th July at 3pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -