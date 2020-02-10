|
BOYD, Heather Marion. On Wednesday 5 February 2020, passed peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mum of Michele, David, Julie, Suzanne, Paul and Kevin. Adored nana and great nana. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 12 February at 12.30pm, followed by interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson Society would be appreciated at www.parkinsons.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020