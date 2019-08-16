|
KOEDYK, Heather Margaret. 2 October 1930 - 14 August 2019. Peacefully at The Booms Rest Home, Thames. Devoted wife of the late Derek, beloved Mother of Wayne, Grant, Murray and Mandy. Adored Nana Heather of David, Lauren, Liam, Maegan, Aedan, Keszia and Mathew. Friend and mother-in-law of Eleanor, Di, Michelle and Calvin. A celebration of Heather's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Monday 19tt August, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019