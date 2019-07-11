Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Heather Margaret (Doctor) HALCROW-NICHOLSON

Heather Margaret (Doctor) HALCROW-NICHOLSON Notice
HALCROW-NICHOLSON, Heather Margaret (Doctor). Born 19th June 1931 at Hamilton, and passed away 9th July 2019 in Orewa, with her twin daughters and son-in-law at her side. Loved, respected and admired Mother of Ruth Nicholson, Jessica and Geoff Cooper. Loved daughter of the late Amy and Tom Halcrow and adored sister of the late Dex , Dawn and Robert and Jeanette of Oamaru. Beloved Aunty and Great Aunt to all her nephews and nieces. Intelligent and opinionated Facebook friend to many. Mum will be resting at Ruth's home - you are welcome to visit on Saturday or Sunday (11- 4 approximately). Contact Jessica on 021 2457200 for the address. Or email [email protected] A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 15th July at 12.30pm, followed by lunch served after. (Private cremation).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019
