BERGIN, Heather Margaret. Born July 19, 1953. Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by husband Mike and daughter Lianne. Beloved daughter of Ron and the late Doris Bawden. Sister to Geoff and sister-in-law to Maryanne. Aunty to Rachael and Blair and great Aunty to to Isla and Elaina. As per Heather's wishes, a private cremation has taken place and a gathering of friends and family, in memory of Heather will take place on Friday 15 November 2019 at Heather's favourite Restaurant. Please contact Mike or Lianne for details of time and place. Donations to Cancer Society are appreciated in Heather's memory. www.cancernz.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019