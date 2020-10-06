Home

Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Omokoroa Community Church
139 Hamurana Road
Omokoroa
Heather Kathleen (McDonald, formerly Edwards) METCALFE

METCALFE, Heather Kathleen (nee McDonald, formerly Edwards). Heather died suddenly on Thursday 1 October 2020. Heather was survived by her loving husband David. Heather was Mum to the late Wayne and his partner Wendy and to Rochelle, and stepmum to Megan and Jodie and Phil. She will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren - Kiera, Holly, Angus, Chelsea, Matthew, Ben and Sam. She is also survived by her loving big sister June, and her many nieces and nephews. Her family found some comfort from the fact that Heather was an organ donor. A celebration of Heather's life will take place at 2pm this Thursday 8 October, at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road, Omokoroa. In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations to the Waipuna Hospice Incorporated where Heather was a volunteer.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
