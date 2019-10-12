|
ROBSON, Heather Jean (nee Redwood). MNZM. Passed away peacefully on 11 October 2019 at Auckland Hospital, In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Jeff for 66 years and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Julie. Dearly ever loved Grandmother of Simon and Gina. A celebration of Heather's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 15 October at 2pm. In lieu of flowers Donations to The Auckland Kidney Society, PO Box 97026, Manukau City 2240 or online at: www.kidneysociety.co.nz would be much appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Meadowbank Retirement Village Care Suits, and Auckland Hospital Ward 71 for their wonderful care. All communications to the Robson Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019