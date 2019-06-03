Home

Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Heather Jean (Marr) McINTYRE

Heather Jean (Marr) McINTYRE Notice
Mc INTYRE, Heather Jean (nee Marr). On June 1st 2019 suddenly at home in Waihi. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Jim. Beloved mum of Iain and Tiffany, Craig, Stuart and Jardine, and Ross and Selina. Doting nana of her 11 grandchildren. Requiem Mass to celebrate Heather's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Mueller Street, Waihi on Thursday 6th June at 1pm followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the McIntyre family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
