|
|
|
BARGROVE, Heather Jean (nee Campbell). Passed away peacefully at home on 26 October 2020 surrounded by family and treasured friends. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Cherished mum to Anna and the late Rachael. Adored Grandma to Edie and loved Nanny to Finn and Mikey in Ireland. Much loved sister to Neil and sister in-law to Deb. For those that knew Heather well she had her own unique flair. At Heather's request a private cremation has been held. Please remember her by buying yourself a plant or have a glass of bubbles at your favourite beach. She was so loved and will be carried in the hearts of all that knew her.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020