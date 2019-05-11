Home

Heather Isabel (Swarbrick) MEIKLE

MEIKLE, Heather Isabel (nee Swarbrick). Passed away peacefully on 9 May, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Tony Pilmer. Much loved mother of Andrew, Monica and Martin, Cate and Shawn, Diane and Danny, step mother of Penny and Dan, Sandy and Chris, Chris and Karen. Cherished Granny of Jessica, Sean, Francesca and Charlotte. A farewell for Heather will be held in the St Andrew's by the Sea Community Church, Albert St. Whitianga at 1.00pm on Tuesday 14 May, during which friends well be given the opportunity to share their memories and tributes. Messages for family can be sent to: [email protected] com or Valley Funeral Services at 3 Hall Street, Paeroa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
