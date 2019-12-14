Home

Heather (McGavick) GREEN

Heather (McGavick) GREEN Notice
GREEN, Heather (nee McGavick). On December 12th 2019, at Franklin Village. In her 85th year. Loved wife of James (Jim) and mother of Adrian, Ashley and Lisa, Karen and Keith. Loved Nana of Lili, Hamish and Connor. Our sincere thanks go to all staff at Franklin Village for their love and attention to Heather over the years. A service of worship, praise and thanksgiving will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, Wesley St, Pukekohe. Details to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
