|
|
|
MILLER, Heather Fay (nee McIntyre). of Papakura. Aged 87. Born 4th November 1932, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday 1st May 2020 after battling longstanding health issues. Beloved wife of Quentin (Nobby), treasured mother of Mark and Fay. Loving sister of Margaret (deceased) and Grant. Sister in law to Edie and Val. Mother in law to Michelle and Ivan. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her. Private cremation followed by a memorial when circumstances allow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020