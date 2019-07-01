Home

Heather Dorothea HINTZ

Heather Dorothea HINTZ Notice
HINTZ, Heather Dorothea. Passed away peacefully at home on 29 June 2019, aged 73 years. Loved partner of Eric. Loving mother of Tania, Don, Paul and Shane. Loved nana to her many grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to North Haven Hospice, c/- PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangerei, 0144. A service for Heather will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Thursday 4 July 2019 at 12.30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019
