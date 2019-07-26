Home

Heather Doreen ROACH

Heather Doreen ROACH Notice
ROACH, Heather Doreen. It is with sadness we said goodbye on the 24th July 2019 to our dearly loved Mum, nana. sister, aunty and friend to many. A service for Heather will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Monday, 29th July 2019 at 1:30 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Roach family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 26, 2019
