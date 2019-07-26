|
ROACH, Heather Doreen. It is with sadness we said goodbye on the 24th July 2019 to our dearly loved Mum, nana. sister, aunty and friend to many. A service for Heather will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Monday, 29th July 2019 at 1:30 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Roach family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 26, 2019