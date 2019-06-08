|
REYNOLDS-GILBERT, Heather Daphne. Passed away peacefully in Thames, on 6th June, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Keith for the past 64 years and loved Mum of RoseMarie, Leonie, Paul, Annette and her sons-in- law. Grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 25 great- grandchildren. A funeral service for Daphne will be held in Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Tuesday 11th June, at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
