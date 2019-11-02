Home

Heather Constance TANNER

Heather Constance TANNER Notice
TANNER, Heather Constance. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 28 October 2019 in Wanganui Hospital aged 89. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved mother of Miriam and Joe. Dearest nana for grandchildren Sarah, William (deceased), Oliver, George, Beatrix and Leo and great- grandchild Heidi. In keeping with her wishes a private family cremation was held in Wanganui on 31 October. A memorial service in Auckland will be held at a later date. Messages may be sent to Miriam Borrie, 10 Ruru Avenue, Otatara, RD 9 Invercargill.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
