OTTON, Heather Ann (formerly Dawson-Dooley) (nee Pitkethley). 31 May 1935 - 15 May 2019. Passed away peacefully after a brave fight, fought with grace and dignity and no complaint, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mother of Sandra and Clive Goddard, Nigel and Jessica Dawson-Dooley, Glenn Otton, Trevor and Jess Otton. Cherished Grandmother of Stacey and Jason, Selwyn and Tia, Emma, Elly, Maddy, Seren and Ben. Adored Great Grandmother of Tyler, Konnor and Brielle. Honorary Grandmother to Niamh, Pyper and Oliver, and loved Aunty to many. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the Waikato Hospital Oncology Team and Older Persons and Rehabilitation Doctors and OPR4 Blue Team for their compassionate care of our Mum. A celebration of Heather's life will be held at the Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton on Monday 20 May 2019 at 2.00 pm. All communications to the Otton family may be sent to PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019