LOGAN, Hazel Veronica (formerly Wadsworth). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 21 June 2019 surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice Wadsworth and the late Harry Logan. Dearly loved mother of Ken, Dawn and Shirley. Mother-in- law of Julie, John and the late Rex. Step mother to Ronnie and Gailene. Nana of 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at the Morrinsville Methodist Church on Monday, 24th June 2018 at 1.30pm followed by burial at Piako Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance, Anderson Street, Morrinsville or these may be left at the service. Communications to Wadsworth and Logan Families, c/o Sadliers Funeral Services, 358 Thames Street, Morrinsville 3300.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
