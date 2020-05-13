Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Hazel (Cave) SISAM

SISAM, Hazel (nee Cave). Hazel passed away peacefully on Saturday the 9th of May 2020 at Golden Pond Hospital in her 97th year. Dearly beloved wife of Allen (deceased) and much loved mother and mother in law of Gilbert (deceased) and Kath, Richard and Sue, Neil and Jan, Bruce and Pauline, Brian and Lynne and Clive and Debbie. Hazel was the cherished Nan to her 15 grandchildren: Glen, Julia, Bradley, Tony, Louise, Scott, Rodney, Matthew, Michelle, Kieran, Ian, Stephanie, Brittany, Russell, Danielle, and their partners. She was much loved by her 13 great grandchildren. Her life centred around family and she will be greatly missed by all of her extended family who treasured her. Hazel lived life to the full and fought bravely to the end. We would like to thank the staff of Golden Pond who cared for her so lovingly. Hazel will be farewelled in a small private service. A memorial to celebrate Hazel's long and inspirational life will be held at a later date. Communications please to the Sisam family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
