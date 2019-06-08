Home

LEWIS, Hazel Meryl. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Meryl Lewis (Gran)on 1st June 2019. Aged 94, in the company of her three daughters. Wife of the late Charlie, mother and mother-in-law of Annette, Liz and Steve, Jude and Phillip, and much treasured Gran and Great Gran to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was such a big part of our lives. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Mum. In accordance with her wishes a private family service has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
