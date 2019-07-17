Home

Hazel Lillian MENS

MENS, Hazel Lillian. Passed away on 14 July 2019. Peacefully at home, on her 95th birthday, surrounded by her loving family. Adored mother of Colleen and Duncan, Lorraine and Richard and Graham and Karen; Nana of George, Sam, Josh, Sash and Mark; Great-nana of Kaleb, Ari and Millie. A celebration of her life will be held at Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Friday 19 July 2019 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donation to St John Ambulance Private Bag 14902 Panmure Auckland 1741 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
